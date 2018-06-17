Milwaukee needs to do whatever it takes to land Khawi Leonard

Milwaukee needs to put a star next to Giannis Antetokounmpo, and they need to do it now. Opportunities like this rarely present themselves. We shouldn't kid ourselves either because Khawi will be very expensive. Pairing Giannis and Leonard together almost instantly makes the bucks perennial tittle contenders. Not only do the two players fit perfectly together on offense, on defense they would be an absolute nightmare. Your talking about 2 defensive player of the year candidates on the same roster. A couple things need to happen to make this deal work. First sign Parker. He will be a key in the trade to acquire Leonard.

The bucks first offer should be Parker Bledsoe Middleton Henson brogdon and pick 17. We will have to take back some contracts for matching, probably starting with patty mills, then adding filler. There's no way San Antonio turns that down, and no way any other team can match that offer.