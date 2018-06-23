Bucks/Spurs/Blazers Trade

http://www.espn.com/nba/tradeMachine?tradeId=y9hkpvrz

Bucks give: Brogdon, DJ Wilson, Middleton

Bucks get: Kawhi





Why the Bucks do it: One word… Kawhi. I strongly believe that Kawhi is an elite top 5 nba talent, and even though he is a high flight risk, I think that for the right price, the Bucks should go after him. Giving up Middleton and Brogdon stings, but the chance to get a true second star alongside Giannis doesn’t come around very often, and the Bucks should take advantage.





Spurs give: Kawhi, Derrick White

Spurs get: CJ McCollum, Brogdon





Why the Spurs do it: Their relationship with Kawhi seems beyond repair, and with only a year left on his contract, it makes sense for them to get a decent return as opposed to losing him for nothing. I included the Blazers in this trade because, even though Middleton feels like a better fit with the Spurs, McCollum has a longer contract and would be equally interesting to the Spurs. Brogdon slots in nicely next to Dejounte Murray, and would construct a high iq backcourt for the Spurs. Also, I realize that this probably is not the most lucrative deal for the the Spurs, but recent reports have said that if Kawhi is traded, it will be to a team in the east. Why wouldn’t Pop want to help out one of his long tenured assistants (15+ years) and trade him to Coach Bud?





Blazers give: CJ McCollum

Blazers get: Middleton, DJ Wilson, Derrick White





Why the Blazers do it: After an exciting regular season run and notching the 3 seed in a stacked western conference, the Blazers once again fell short in the playoffs, not only losing in the first round, but also losing to the 6 seed Pelicans without Boogie (I get that the Pelicans were better without him, but still!). The core of Lillard and McCollum clearly hasn’t worked, and it is finally time for them to shake things up. I know this doesn’t do that too much, but in replacing McCollum with Middleton, they receive a smoother shooter that can either fit well into their current system or be a part of a new system (similar to what the Raptors did this past year). To sell the fan base on this deal, the Blazers also get unpolished high upside players in DJ Wilson and Derrick White.





Though this deal likely won’t happen, both because the Spurs may end up keeping Kawhi and because three team blockbuster deals seem uncommon, I think it makes sense for each team involved. Even if Kawhi bolts for LA in free agency, we would have more than enough cap space in free agency to offer max deals to other top notch free agents. In addition, I think that a tag team of Giannis and Kawhi would be a nightmare for opposing teams both on both ends of the floor, and would be good enough to make a serious run in the playoffs. As appealing as LA likely is to Kawhi, I think it would be hard for anyone to leave a team fresh off a finals appearance (hopefully).





Feel free to let me know what you all think of this in the comments!





