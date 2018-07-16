Jabari Parker Resolution Shows we Still Cannot Manage our Assets



I'm going to keep this as short and simple as possible. We just lost Jabari Parker, our #2 overall pick after 4 seasons in which he showed promise offensively, but ultimately contributed little in terms of winning games on the basketball court, mostly due to defensive incompetence and injuries. The question of whether or not we should have traded him earlier can only be answered with the benefit of hindsight. It was perfectly defensible for the Bucks to hang on to Jabari with the idea that his potential outweighed anything teams were willing to offer a guy perpetually coming off ACL surgery.

But now that we face the reality of losing Parker to the Bulls for nothing, it is clear that the Bucks once again misplayed their hand, and failed to maximize their leverage in determining Parker's fate. Maximizing our return on Parker, whether he stayed or was traded, should have been the top priority of the offseason. In a year where almost every team was capped out, we literally could not have entered the offseason with more leverage over Parker's return, yet we squandered it and still lost him for nothing.

Why? Ultimately it's because we had to offer Ersan Ilyasova most of the MLE the second he became available, thus hardcapping ourselves in the process. I can't believe that he was such a valued commodity that he would have been snatched up if we didn't sign him right then. And when we did, the few teams with cap space were able to bide their time until they could easily offer a deal that we couldn't possibly match, forcing our hand. At that point, we could either drag our heels in the RFA process and force the Bulls to take him on for 3 years, or ultimately renounce the QA to build some "good will."

It would not surprise me if Ersan is a better contributor on a winning team next year than Jabari is. But Jabari was still our best shot at obtaining an elite player, either through development, or through trade once his value was rebuilt. And we still might have had Ersan if we waited to sign him! At this point, we have nothing to trade for a number 2 option. Khris is expiring and is not going to bring back a better player unless we can take on bad salary past 2020 as part of the deal. If we stand pat, we cannot feasibly create more cap space either. Any space we create next year is going to be spent on giving Khris a raise, and possibly extending Bledsoe. (I like Bledsoe, I really do. But I don't want to be on the hook for a $18+ million contract for the next several years getting into his 30's). So this is it. This is our team. We painted ourselves in the corner with no way out, and no way realistically to match the Sixers or the Celtics in terms of talent. We fail over and over again to maximize our leverage in these opportunities to acquire or retain top talent, and this is just another example.

I see only one hope at this point, and it relates to our awesome ability to store up "good will." If we can shed salary in advance of the 2019 offseason, we can try to get in on what will probably be the biggest free agent class in recent memory. The only way to do it is to trade Snell, Delly and probably Zeller for Carmelo Anthony, then waive him. That should free enough space for us in 2019 to tell Middleton to bear with us while we go out and get the best max guy we can. Then we can go over the cap to sign Middleton to a new deal using his Bird rights. All that good will we built up will pay off because Middleton can see our vision and trust us when we tell him that he'll be a part of it.

But let's face it. We'll wake up in 2019 to find that we're paying the tax for a team built around Giannis, Middleton and Bledsoe that still hasn't even won a round in the playoffs. Because we still cannot recognize leverage when we have it.