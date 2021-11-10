Milwaukee Bucks Trivia: Game 4

Last week’s trivia kicked up some lively conversation about the mental health of a tall point guard who can’t shoot. I’ll follow Jon’s lead and not refer to him by name, and also not dwell on him further in what is meant to be a Bucks-centric forum.

However, it also kicked up some heinous accusations:

Wait, isn’t Jrue out with an ANKLE injury, not a heel? Mamu is a second round pick. Thought to mention it.

I take umbrage with these claims, independent of their veracity, because of my clear stipulation at the onset of this column:

The first and most important rule is that I am always right.

But enough of that. Let’s turn to a much more important topic: the absolutely lovable goofball that is Giannis Antetokounmpo.

It’s been a rough go of things thus far. The Bucks are tanking in the sub-.500 waters. The custodial staff has been filling the bench. Thanasis has been starting. And yet Giannis took advantage of two days off last week to see Harry Styles in concert and absolutely belt along to some classic 1D bops in the car.

David Foster Wallace described watching Roger Federer as a step toward immortality. To watch the human body - that same walking meat sack that all of us inhabit - accomplish such physical feats is to vicariously imagine a world where it doesn’t slowly writher and die. To many of us, Giannis probably inspires similar feelings for most of us, especially when in transition (on either side of the ball).

But this video (among others) shows that this physical savant also has a life. The notes are off-key, but they are loud and proud. There is something magical in the appearance of a man living his best life both on and off the court. It renders immortality more within reach than when simply displayed on the playing field. We realize that he is one of us.

...or it’s just a funny video. Good luck on today’s trivia! The answers are in the comments below.

The Bucks have retired many numbers in their fabled history. Two of the numbers of the players below sum to another player's number. Which player is not used in this equation? A: Junior Bridgeman

In a return to the Bucks of yore, how big of a lead did the Bucks squander against the Knicks last Friday? A: 15

The Bucks closed the Bradley Center on my birthday in 2018. In what year did it open? A: 1982

What was the last team that Giannis played for in Greece? A: Makedonikos

