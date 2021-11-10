Rapid Recap: Bucks 112, Knicks 100

Even in a season where the Milwaukee Bucks championship can cover up any and all regular season disappointments, there would’ve been something frustrating about blowing two 20-point leads against the New York Knicks in the span of six days. Thankfully, they relieved even that small chance of anxiety with a 112-100 victory, their second straight.

NBA.com Box Score

While not to the same dynamite degree as last Friday, Milwaukee pounced on the Knicks early to the tune of a 31-22 advantage after one. They carried that same lead into halftime, up 51-42 behind a 16-point outburst from Bobby Portis. The floodgates opened in the third period with the Bucks up 70-46 at one point, but the Knicks battled back to within 16 (82-66) as the final period began. New York made it a neck-and-neck game down the stretch, but a parade of triples in the final few minutes cemented the W.

Stat that Stood Out

With the Knicks closing in, hitting clutch shots from deep to clear up the scoring gap, Milwaukee proceeded to hit 9-14 from three in the fourth quarter alone to put this one away handily. It was 95-94 Bucks with 4:02 left in the game, and the subsequent 17-6 run to seal it was fueled by three Connaughton triples and two Grayson Allen threes. Huge shots by Milwaukee’s role players in a game that probably never should’ve gotten that close. Connaughton led all scorers on the evening with 23.