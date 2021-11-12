 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucks vs. Celtics Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 6:30 pm Central

By Adam Paris
NBA: Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks face off against the Boston Celtics in the fourth game of their five game road trip this Friday evening. We’ll see if they can carry over the positive momentum from their last two victories. If so, it’ll take a stellar effort from their supporting cast with Giannis Antetokounmpo out.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

