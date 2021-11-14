Rapid Recap: Bucks 100, Hawks 120

In the 2021 title run, the Milwaukee Bucks used bruising offensive rebounding to bust through the Atlanta Hawks en route to their championship. On November 14, 2021, in the 14th regular season game of Milwaukee’s season, Atlanta exacted their revenge with a blistering 40.8% offensive rebounding rate (per Cleaning The Glass) to win 120-100 and snap their six-game losing streak. The Bucks now stand at 6-8 on the season as they head back to Fiserv Forum to face the Lakers on Wednesday.

NBA.com Box Score

Milwaukee fell into a 32-24 hole after one with Trae Young dropping 15 in the first period alone. Young’s hot streak did more damage in the second, as the Bucks trailed at half 58-44 behind an 11-22 performance from Atlanta behind the arc. They made up ground to start the period, but just couldn’t find a way to stop Atlanta from putting the ball in the basket as Bud’s team entered the fourth down 77-89. Milwaukee never made a dent in the lead with Young’s 42 helping finish off the Bucks and send them home with a 2-3 record on the road trip. A frustrating night for Giannis Antetokounmpo ended with 26 points, five boards, six assists, and an assurance that he’s ready for an ice bath.

Stat that Stood Out

I mentioned the offensive rebounding earlier, at least in terms of how the Hawks were able to change the narrative from last year’s postseason defeat. Equally painful though was the fact they couldn’t even muster any OREB of their own despite an iffy shooting performance. The Hawks held them to a 14.9% OREB rate, minimizing second chances and capitalizing on an early season issue for this short handed Bucks team. For the record, Milwaukee’s OREB was 32% in last year’s Playoff series.