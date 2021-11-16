Brew Hoop Night Shift: November 16

On occasional evenings at 8:00 pm central, this all-purpose thread goes up, and the comments section is where it’s going down. What Bucks news did we not cover? What topics do you want to break down further? Or is there something non-Bucks that you want to bounce off of one another? Even something non-basketball? This is the place.

Tonight’s (On) Topic: Giannis Antetokounmpo...styling and profiling for GQ!

He has come quite the way since coming into the NBA! While the profile by the magazine had some interesting tidbits, I want to focus on a quote that went waaaayyyyy out of context!

“I just love challenges. What’s the next challenge? The next challenge might not be here. Me and my family chose to stay in this city that we all love and has taken care of us—for now. In two years, that might change. I’m being totally honest with you.”



- Giannis

(Via GQ) pic.twitter.com/CClNEbKnLf — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 16, 2021

Don’t mind me, spreading false information...just being the messenger, here. However, in the following sentence after the quote above, Giannis talked about wanting to repeat. I do firmly believe that Antetokounmpo has earned the right (and then some) to jump ship if he wanted. The prophecy has been fulfilled...everything beyond is just a cherry on top.

Tonight’s (Off) Topic: Daylight savings???

Well, living in Arizona, we don’t partake in such foolishness! I am NOT a fan of looking outside and having it be pitch black at 5:00 P.M. Just an absolute buzzkill.

As a general rule, non-basketball topics are permitted in an open thread, provided that they follow the SB Nation Community Guidelines.