Bucks vs. Lakers Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks start a much-needed home spell with a contest against the Los Angeles Lakers, and a chance to get Khris Middleton back in the fold.
City Jersey's are making their debut tonight. pic.twitter.com/mmRgLFuh7t— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 17, 2021
Check out the full preview here
Poll
Game 15: Against Los Angeles, the Bucks will...
This poll is closed
-
42%
Win big (by 10 or more points)
-
42%
Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
10%
Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
4%
Lose big (by 10 or more points)
