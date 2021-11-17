Bucks vs. Lakers Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks start a much-needed home spell with a contest against the Los Angeles Lakers, and a chance to get Khris Middleton back in the fold.

City Jersey's are making their debut tonight. pic.twitter.com/mmRgLFuh7t — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 17, 2021

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll Game 15: Against Los Angeles, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 42% Win big (by 10 or more points) (60 votes)

42% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (61 votes)

10% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (15 votes)

4% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (6 votes) 142 votes total Vote Now

