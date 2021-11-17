 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucks vs. Lakers Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 6:30 pm Central

By Adam Paris
The Milwaukee Bucks start a much-needed home spell with a contest against the Los Angeles Lakers, and a chance to get Khris Middleton back in the fold.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 15: Against Los Angeles, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 42%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (60 votes)
  • 42%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (61 votes)
  • 10%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (15 votes)
  • 4%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (6 votes)
142 votes total Vote Now

