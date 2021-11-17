Rapid Recap: Bucks 109, Lakers 102

In Khris Middleton’s return to the lineup, the Milwaukee Bucks knocked off the Los Angeles Lakers, 109-102.

Giannis would be the main cog for the Bucks in the first quarter, scoring 17 points in the opening period. However, that would be literally the only Bucks offense. Los Angeles made things tough for Milwaukee on the offensive end and held a lead for much of the quarter. The Bucks would make it close going into the second, 32-30.

The pendulum would swing in the Bucks’ favor in the second, thanks in large part to the strong continued play from Giannis. Bobby Portis would get hot late in the quarter and help propel the Bucks to a 64-53 lead heading into the locker room.

Anthony Davis would start to come alive in the third quarter, and with that, so did the rest of the Lakers. They scratched and clawed their way back to re-gain the lead in the waning minutes of the third. The Bucks would hold a very minor lead going into the final quarter of regulation, 85-83.

The pair of Khris Middleton and GIannis would help close this one out. Once Giannis returned back to action, it seemingly put a halt to the momentum that Los Angeles had developed in the third. He’d close things out with two free throws, padding a 109-102 victory for Milwaukee.

Stat That Stood Out

Sure, I could go with Giannis’ 47 points. However, I’m gonna give this to Khris. Tonight, he hit a pair of threes. That would be good enough for him to tie Ray Allen on the franchise’s all-time 3-pointer list. He currently stands at 1,051 threes made in his Bucks career. Now that’s a stat that stands out.