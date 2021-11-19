Rapid Recap: Bucks 96, Thunder 89

Despite the Thunder’s late comeback attempt, the Bucks earned a 96-89 victory at Fiserv Forum.

NBA.com Box Score

There would be no messing around from the Bucks to start out this one. Right out of the gates, they stormed out to a 12-0 lead in the blink of an eye. That lead would continue to shift north, with Milwaukee holding a lead as big of 14. They’d maintain that double-digit advantage into the second quarter, 34-24.

The Bucks kept on holding momentum throughout the second quarter. George Hill would come off the bench and provide a few baskets, and all in all, the Milwaukee offense clicked quite well throughout the quarter. At halftime, they owned a 58-47 lead.

It’d be the same story but in a different quarter for the third. Once again, the Bucks simply outmatched Oklahoma City. A far superior team, Milwaukee carried an 80-68 lead into the final quarter.

The Thunder would finally crack through in the fourth, making it a single-digit game. It’d remain that way in the final minute of the game. Eventually, a Giannis Antetokounmpo would serve as the dagger. They’d then close things out with a ___ victory.

Stat That Stood Out

Bobby Portis continues to be a force on the offensive side of the basketball for the Bucks. Yet again, he etched out another double-digit performance, scoring 17 points on the night. That now marked seven straight games of getting into double figures, witch matches his high as a Buck. He achieved that twice last season.