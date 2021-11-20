 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucks vs. Magic Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 7:00 pm Central

By Adam Paris
The Milwaukee Bucks complete their SEGABABA Saturday night against the Orlando Magic — who they’ll face once again at Fiserv Forum Monday evening.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 17: Against Orlando, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 60%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (48 votes)
  • 34%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (27 votes)
  • 2%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (2 votes)
  • 2%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (2 votes)
79 votes total Vote Now

