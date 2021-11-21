Brew Hoop Podcast Episode 112: GQ Gets DQ’d

If you’re not in the mood to watch the pigskin get flung around this afternoon, we’ve got you covered with Bucks talk by me, Kyle Carr, and new staffer Alex Skov. On today’s episode of the Brew Hoop Podcast, we talk about the week that was, offer up our Anthony Davis v. Giannis Antetokounmpo takes, praise Milwaukee’s stringing together some bad-team beatdowns, and also the non-Giannis MVP of the season (so far).

We also take the discussion off the court with an update on Brook Lopez’s lower back injury, chit chat about whether Giannis did or did not say he is demanding a trade in his centerpiece interview with GQ magazine, and let Alex offer up his suggestion of his can’t-miss Kansas City BBQ joint (hint: it’s Arthur Bryant’s).

Finally, after the ad break we hit some rapid fire questions, Kyle reviewed the film “Shang-Chi”, and as usual we offer on-the-spot predictions for how the Bucks will do this coming week.

Apple Podcasts:

Spotify:

Subscribe wherever you find podcasts, and leave us a rating and review if you’re so inclined!