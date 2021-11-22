 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bucks vs. Magic Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 7:00 pm Central

By Adam Paris
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NBA: Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks continue their homestand with a chance to get four wins in a row if they’re able to take down the Orlando Magic once more this Monday evening.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 18: Against Orlando, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 70%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (65 votes)
  • 26%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (24 votes)
  • 1%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (1 vote)
  • 2%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (2 votes)
92 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+

More From Brew Hoop

Loading comments...