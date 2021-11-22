Bucks vs. Magic Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks continue their homestand with a chance to get four wins in a row if they’re able to take down the Orlando Magic once more this Monday evening.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll Game 18: Against Orlando, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 70% Win big (by 10 or more points) (65 votes)

26% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (24 votes)

1% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (1 vote)

2% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (2 votes) 92 votes total Vote Now

