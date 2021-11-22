Rapid Recap: Bucks 123, Magic 92

Well, that was a close one. /s

The Milwaukee Bucks would dismantle the Orlando Magic on Monday night at Fiserv Forum, 123-92.

NBA.com Box Score

This one began just as you might have guessed, with the Bucks quickly storming out to a double-digit lead. A 15-0 run helped them get there, and paired with three Orlando turnovers in that span, Milwaukee quickly blew things open. Going into the second quarter, the Bucks took control with a 36-16 lead.

Milwaukee would continue to blow things open in the second, making it clear that the Magic weren’t even close to their talent. Orlando would simply be out-muscled on both ends of the ball, and the Bucks carried a massive 77-36 lead into the locker room.

It’d be the same story in the third quarter. The Bucks continued just making things tougher and tougher for the Magic. They’d waltz into the fourth quarter with a 105-56 lead. From there, it was just crossing the t’s and dotting the i’s, as Milwaukee put the final touches on a lopsided 123-92 victory.

Stat That Stood Out

How about that halftime lead? At intermission, Milwaukee owned a 77-36 advantage. That ended up being the largest halftime lead in franchise history. Just incredible. The Bucks put on an absolute clinic tonight.