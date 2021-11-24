Rapid Recap: Bucks 114, Pistons 93

For the second game in a row, the Milwaukee Bucks made mincemeat out of their opponent, stuffing the stat sheet against the Detroit Pistons en route to a 114-93 win. They’ll head into Turkey day with a five-game win streak before heading to Denver Friday evening.

The Bucks raced out to a sizable advantage from jump, but Detroit battled back with some late-period shotmaking to cut the lead to 32-26 after one. Milwaukee made hay in the second, expanding the score to 64-52 behind 35 combined first half points from Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis. In the third, the Bucks quelled an early surge from Detroit, heading into the final period ahead 88-74. It was all academic after a few minutes, with a couple of Portis triples putting the whipped cream on the pie.

Stat that Stood Out

Mashed potatoes and gravy. Leftover cold Turkey and mayo. Portis and Antetokounmpo. The last two joined the pantheon of classic duos with this performance, shooting 22-31 overall to pour in 61 points, 17 boards, six assists, two steals and two blocks. Okay, the last three are basically just Giannis, but seeing the starting frontcourt coalesce even without Brook around has been a welcome sight. Portis is on an ungodly hot streak from deep and Giannis pummeled Detroit inside any chance he got. This wasn’t half bad either: