Bucks vs. Nuggets Game Thread

Tip-off is set for 8:00 pm Central

By Adam Paris
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Milwaukee Bucks Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks head back on the road for a contest against the Denver Nuggets, who have lost five straight. They will have plenty of incentive to try and snap the skid against a Bucks team riding high on five wins against lesser competition.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 20: Against Denver, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 31%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (44 votes)
  • 56%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (78 votes)
  • 7%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (10 votes)
  • 4%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (6 votes)
138 votes total Vote Now

