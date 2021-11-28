 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Thread

Tip-off is set for 4:00 pm Central

By Adam Paris
The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Indiana Pacers in a Sunday matinee. I’m always kinda queasy about these weekend day games, but let’s hope we get a solid output from Bud’s team on the road.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 21: Against Indiana, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 35%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (34 votes)
  • 53%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (52 votes)
  • 9%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (9 votes)
  • 2%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (2 votes)
97 votes total Vote Now

