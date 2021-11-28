Reports: Bucks Sign DeMarcus Cousins to One-Year Deal

We’ve been openly wondering whether or not the Bucks will address their big man rotation weakness, and if they did whether it’d be in the near-future, through a trade, or in buyout season. Per Adrian Wojnarowski, we have our answer: It’s happening right now.

Free agent center DeMarcus Cousins plans to sign a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 28, 2021

Bucks kept an open roster spot, needed size and will bring Cousins into a strong culture on a non-guaranteed deal. Cousins played well for Clippers in significant stretches a season ago, and stayed in shape awaiting an opportunity. Now Cousins gets a deal on the defending champs. https://t.co/zDPHYje9Cq — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 28, 2021

And some contract details:

The Milwaukee Bucks are signing four-time All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins to a non-guaranteed deal, multiple sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 28, 2021

Cousins, who turned 31 back in August, played 41 games last year split between Houston and the Los Angeles Clippers. In his 16 regular season showings for LAC, he averaged 7.8 points (on .537/.421/.682 splits), 4.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists a game alongside a 19.6% TREB%. His scoring dipped slightly in 7 playoff games with the Clippers, and his minutes played averaged out to around 10 MPG between all 23 games.

For Milwaukee, they acquire another experienced center to add to a rotation that has gotten mighty thin in Brook Lopez’s absence. Seemingly gone are the days of Cousins ending on sour terms wherever he goes, and the Bucks are particular when it comes to bringing in guys who they believe will match the character of the team. The question remains whether Cousins has anything left in the tank physically — a previously torn Achilles and torn ACL would hobble anyone. For now, if he can give the Bucks 10-15 minutes a night while Lopez nurses his back injury, it’s probably a solid signing for both sides.