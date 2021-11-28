Rapid Recap: Bucks 118, Pacers 100

While some in Wisconsin were watching some sort of American football game, the Milwaukee Bucks extended their win streak to 7 with a convincing 18-point victory over the Indiana Pacers. Six Bucks were in double figures as they overcame shoddy outside shooting to batter the Pacers inside.

At a few points in the first half, the Bucks held brief double-digit leads and while they never relinquished the lead, the Pacers hung around. They kept it a two-possession game, tying it after one. Neither team could get much going on offense all half as the Bucks put up identical 26-point quarters while the Pacers only managed 21 in the second.

Indy kept things close early in the half but Milwaukee started cooking before long, hanging 39 on the Pacers’ defense in the third, leading 91-74 entering the final period. The Bucks extended their lead from there and it was largely academic as they placed the finishing touches on their 7th consecutive W. Milwaukee is now 5 games over .500 and currently holds the 4 seed in the East, tied with Chicago and 1.5 games back of Brooklyn in first.

Stat That Stood Out

As mentioned, the Bucks turned on the jets in the third, coming on the backs of repeated driving and cutting as the Pacers simply couldn’t stop any Buck from getting to the rack. Milwaukee finished 11/13 in the paint that quarter and on the evening they held a ridiculous 62-36 edge on points in the paint.

