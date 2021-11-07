Rapid Recap: Bucks 94, Wizards 101

The Milwaukee Bucks kept their uneven start going in this one, with a 94-101 loss against the Washington Wizards.

NBA.com Box Score

It was a narrow first quarter with the Bucks falling barely behind 26-24 after one period. Milwaukee edged ahead by halftime, snaring a 52-49 lead at halftime. Unfortunately, the Wizards found their groove in the third and the Bucks had to try and fight back in the final period. Milwaukee had their chances to try and take advantage of Wizards turnovers late, but had their own bumbles out of bound to blow any chance at winning it.

Stat that Stood Out

It’s no mystery that the Milwaukee Bucks rim protection has taken a considerable hit since the team lost Brook Lopez, but they continued that trend in this one allowing the Wizards to shoot 20-26 (76.9%) from at the rim (per Cleaning The Glass). They’re at 65.2% so far this year so there is a vast gulf from what they gave up tonight, but it only continues the issues they’ve had since their starting center went out.

