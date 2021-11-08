Mr. Bango Goes to Washington: Bucks Visit White House Today

The regular season has not gotten off to the best start for the Milwaukee Bucks, but the championship shine has not yet worn off. Following their disappointing loss to the Wizards last night, the team will stick around in Washington DC to attend a ceremony at the White House. The ceremony will be aired on NBA TV starting at about 1:45pm central.

The Milwaukee Bucks are scheduled to make their trip to the White House to celebrate winning the 2021 NBA title on Nov. 8, sources told ESPN. The Bucks will be the first NBA team to visit the White House since the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers visited former President Obama. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) October 30, 2021

I’m sure much and more could be said about the length of time between the Cavaliers’ visit back in 2016 and the Bucks’ visit today, but that’s a can of worms that I’m sure nobody cares to open. Instead, we can focus on the celebratory nature of the day and how special it is for the team to get recognition in our nation’s capital.

Giannis Antetokounmpo practicing his introduction to President Biden when the #Bucks visit the White House tomorrow:



“Mister President, how you doing Mister President? Thank you for having us in Washington D.C.” pic.twitter.com/Zbq0d8lSNw — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) November 8, 2021

Teams don’t win championships often, and getting a chance to visit the White House is something that will last with those who are able to attend. It’s a shame, really, if Khris Middleton (presumably) won’t be able to attend since he’s still limited by the league’s health and safety protocols, and ditto for former Bucks who got a ring but aren’t with the team today. PJ Tucker, Bryn Forbes, Jeff “Got an A On The Group Project” Teague, all of whom would have been welcome additions to the pomp and circumstance that’s sure to be on display today. It might not be as full of revelry as the championship parade (then again, what could be?) but we might see Giannis Antetokounmpo wearing a suit. Have we seen Giannis wear a suit since he was drafted?