Brew Hoop Podcast Episode 111 (& a Liberty Ballers Crossover)

If you like your Bucks analysis delivered in audio-only formats, hoo boy do we have a pair of episodes for your listening pleasure!

In the absence of my usual co-host Kyle Carr this past weekend, I brought my compatriot Andrew Goodman on to discuss Milwaukee’s 1-2 week against the Jazz, Pistons, and Knicks in Episode 111 of the Brew Hoop Podcast. Much of what we talked about boils down to our busted rotations, but we also give our progress reports on Semi, Rodney, George, and Grayson, wondered if this is the inevitable end result of a “play random” offense, contemplated our ideal breakfasts, and asked whether we’ll be subjected to “trench warfare” basketball until the playoffs.

And if that isn’t enough, we’ve got a special pregame podcast from our sister site Liberty Ballers previewing tonight’s Sixers-Bucks clash. Kyle made his triumphant recording return as we joined the “Out of Site” podcast with Adio Royster to talk Milwaukee’s slow start, players who have raised our eyebrows highest so far this year, if there’s anything to learn from a game between two undermanned teams, and some wider discussion about the state of play in the Eastern Conference.

Listen away, and as ever, if you feel so inclined please leave us a rating and review!