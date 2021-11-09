 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bucks vs. Sixers Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 6:30 pm Central

By Adam Paris
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Milwaukee Bucks Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks are taking on a shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers squad missing Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Ben Simmons and Matisse Thybulle. Sounds like a great opportunity for a get-well win. Plus, I will be in the stands! Just saying that the last Sixers game I attended was Giannis’s 45-point game back in 2019.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 11: Against Philadelphia, Milwaukee will...

This poll is closed

  • 44%
    Win big (10 or more points)
    (101 votes)
  • 33%
    Win close (9 or fewer points)
    (75 votes)
  • 17%
    Lose close (9 or fewer points)
    (40 votes)
  • 4%
    Lose big (10 or more points)
    (11 votes)
227 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+

More From Brew Hoop

Loading comments...