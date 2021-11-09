Bucks vs. Sixers Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks are taking on a shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers squad missing Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Ben Simmons and Matisse Thybulle. Sounds like a great opportunity for a get-well win. Plus, I will be in the stands! Just saying that the last Sixers game I attended was Giannis’s 45-point game back in 2019.
Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!
Poll
Game 11: Against Philadelphia, Milwaukee will...
This poll is closed
-
44%
Win big (10 or more points)
-
33%
Win close (9 or fewer points)
-
17%
Lose close (9 or fewer points)
-
4%
Lose big (10 or more points)
