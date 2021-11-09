Rapid Recap: Bucks 118, Sixers 109

The Milwaukee Bucks pulled away in the fourth quarter to clinch a much-needed 118-109 victory against the Philadelphia 76ers, raising their record to 5-6 with four of those wins coming on the road.

The back-and-forth contest began with a shaky first quarter from the Bucks, who trailed entering the second quarter after the Sixers ran up a 39-30 lead. The second quarter, however, saw the Bucks outscore Philly 31-19 to take a slim three-point lead into halftime. The third period saw the Sixers paced, as they were all game, by Tyrese Maxey as the second-year point guard inserted himself into the action on both ends of the court before a shooting slump rang a death knell on the Sixers’ reach for a win.

Stat that Stood Out

While Grayson Allen owned the evening (25 points on 8-12 shooting with a team-leading 18+ rpm), we have a Semi Ojeleye sighting, folks! Ojeleye recorded an eye-popping 137.5 percent EFG by way of shooting 4-4 from the field (including 3-3 from deep) and tallying five offensive rebounds. For as much hand-wringing as there has been around who he is replacing and how capable he may be, Ojeleye flashed—if only briefly—what the front office hopes he can provide as a complementary player on one side of the ball. For now, until some key contributors return to the line-up and we see how Semi fits alongside them defensively, we can take hope in that.