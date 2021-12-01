Bucks vs. Hornets Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks (and DeMarcus Cousins!) have a chance to extend their winning streak once more in a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.
Lets Boogie!
Coach Budenholzer says there’s a decent chance they’ll play DeMarcus Cousins tonight— Justin García (@tmjgarcia) December 1, 2021
Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!
Poll
Game 22: Against Charlotte, the Bucks will...
This poll is closed
-
56%
Win big (by 10 or more points)
-
36%
Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
4%
Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
2%
Lose big (by 10 or more points)
