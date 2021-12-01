 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucks vs. Hornets Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 7:00 pm Central

By Adam Paris
The Milwaukee Bucks (and DeMarcus Cousins!) have a chance to extend their winning streak once more in a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.

Lets Boogie!

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 22: Against Charlotte, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 56%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (89 votes)
  • 36%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (57 votes)
  • 4%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (7 votes)
  • 2%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (4 votes)
157 votes total Vote Now

