Rapid Recap: Bucks 127, Hornets 125

What a game. In an absolute thriller, the Milwaukee Bucks knocked off the Charlotte Hornets by a 127-125 score.

NBA.com Box Score

Charlotte would not shy away from the 3-point ball in the first quarter of this one. To start things off, they’d hoist up 17 shots from deep, connecting on ten of them. Balanced scoring from Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, and Terry Rozier helped provide the Hornets with a 41-25 lead after one.

The freestyle play from the Hornets served them well in the second quarter, as they continued to hold a relatively large separation from themselves and Milwaukee. Giannis Antetokounmpo would continue to serve as Milwaukee’s main source of offense, as at halftime, he had 21 points. At the break, Charlotte carried a 68-60 lead into the locker room.

All throughout the third quarter, the Bucks would be scratching and clawing their way back into this one. They’d eventually get over the hump late in the third and earn the lead. They’d carry that into the fourth, 97-95.

What a thrilling fourth quarter it’d be. It featured a little bit of everything, including lots of back-and-forth action. In the end, a Giannis Antetokounmpo lay-in would give the Bucks the lead. Miles Bridges would come close to nearly sinking a game-winning 50 footer, but it ultimately rimmed out, and the Bucks won by a 127-125 score.

Stat That Stood Out

How about DeMarcus Cousins’ debut? He looked pretty decent out there, registering seven points in 14 minutes played. This is definitely great news for the Bucks, as they’re in desperate need of big men with Brook Lopez still sidelined.