Bucks vs. Rockets Game Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00pm (central)

By Mitchell Maurer
NBA: Houston Rockets at Milwaukee Bucks Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Good evening once again, everybody, and welcome to tonight’s matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets!

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 27: Against Houston, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 46%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (61 votes)
  • 27%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (36 votes)
  • 20%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (26 votes)
  • 5%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (7 votes)
130 votes total Vote Now

