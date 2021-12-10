Bucks vs. Rockets Game Thread

Good evening once again, everybody, and welcome to tonight’s matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets!
Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!
Poll
Game 27: Against Houston, the Bucks will...
This poll is closed
-
46%
Win big (by 10 or more points)
-
27%
Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
20%
Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
5%
Lose big (by 10 or more points)
Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+
Loading comments...