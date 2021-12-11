Report: Donte DiVincenzo to Debut Wednesday vs. Indiana Pacers

If the smell of Sunday gravy and doin’ stuff is suddenly wafting through your nostrils, don’t be surprised, that’s just the sound of Donte DiVincenzo, the Big Ragu, cooking en route to a reported return to the court next Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers. That’s per Shams Charania.

Just in on the season debut of Milwaukee Bucks starter Donte DiVincenzo… pic.twitter.com/B5SaRj4sqo — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 11, 2021

Shams also mentions in his video report that there was fear he may miss the full first half of the season, so this seems like a win for the Bucks organization that he’ll be on the court before Christmas. Wednesday, of course, is after the conclusion of their four-game road trip, and should be a good opportunity to ramp him back up after he’s been out since May with a torn ligament in his left ankle. While we’ve seen on-court video of Donte, and he recently went to the Herd for a brief spell, I wasn’t expecting him back so soon. Great news.

I expect he’ll be on a minutes limit to start, but we’ll finally get to see the battle between Grayson Allen and Donte DiVincenzo for those primo shooting guard minutes. Personally, I expect Allen to remain in the starting lineup for the foreseeable future, as Donte does offer some additional ball handling capabilities off the bench. Depending on how long George Hill remains out, that could be a helpful infusion of talent, and possibly eliminate Milwaukee’s reliance on two-way guards (even if Javonte Smart has looked okay).

The other narrative for Bucks fans will be if, at all, the team may try to move DiVincenzo before the trade deadline in February. The team opted not to extend him before the season, and they were willing to part with him in the failed Bogdan Bogdanovic trade in the past too. I’m in the camp that you just keep Donte around, try to see if he can contribute to a championship, then see if you can negotiate a sign-and-trade in the offseason to recoup some value. Maybe the earlier than expected return to the court helps build his trade value up enough before February, but I can’t see it.

Either way, it’s wonderful news for Donte that he’ll be back. Michael Jordan of Delaware forever.