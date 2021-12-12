Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks Preview: Morning Basketball

Good morning Milwaukee Bucks fans. The team begins the northeast corridor stretch of their road trip Sunday morning, with an early 11 am central tip against the New York Knicks. Grab your bloody mary’s, Kwik Trip Glazers, and let’s enjoy this one.

Where We’re At

After a tug of war with the Houston Rockets for three quarters, Giannis Antetokounmpo had had enough and promptly helped snap the Texas team’s seven-game winning streak. It wasn’t easy, although he made it look so en route to 41 points, 17 boards and five assists — it was a virtuoso domination after his somewhat fledgling output against the Heat. That 123-114 win also featured 21 points apiece from Bobby Portis and Khris Middleton and a 4-5 night from deep for Pat Connaughton, who continues to make missed shots seem out of the ordinary. They staved off a high-volume, high-percentage evening from deep for the Rockets, who hit 19-46 (41.3%) from three. We’ll see if that isn’t as much a problem against the Knicks, who rank 11th in the league in terms of frequency of 3-point shots.

New York has been scuffling a bit since their hot start to the season. They’re 3-7 in their last ten games, fallen to 12th in the East at 12-14, and apparently Kemba Walker isn’t playing anymore? Bing Bong has faded from our ears and Julius Randle isn’t as much a fulcrum of the offense anymore?

I wondered if the Thibs magic might wear off a bit this season, but this is certainly a bit of a fall from grace. Their starters also have struggled all year, digging holes the bench has to crawl out of. Look, I could give you some cursory level analysis of this team, but I recommend you just go read our colleague Joe Flynn’s write-up of the 90-87 loss against the Raptors on Friday night for a summation of where this team is at. Immaculate work by the Posting and Toasting crew.

The Knicks will be without two major rotation players in RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin, as the league continues to deal with a host of players in the health and safety protocols.

Milwaukee isn’t immune to it either, with Wesley Matthews out for this game as well. George Hill may be back, while the usual other crew is out.

Bucks injury report for tomorrow:



Wesley Matthews is OUT (health and safety protocols).

George Hill is probable (right knee hyperextension).



Player to Watch

I’ve been curious how Grayson Allen will fit into the pecking order after being such a prominent part of the injury-riddled offense early on. He’s ceded shots to Khris Middleton (as he should), but he certainly seems like less of an offensive focus than Pat Connaughton right now, who is lighting teams up at 43% from deep this year. After being out last Saturday with an illness, he’s shot just 8-24 in the three games since. Let’s see if he can break out of that slump with some hotness on this early Sunday game.

