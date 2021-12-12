 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 11 am Central

By Adam Paris
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks get our Sundays started right with an early tipoff against the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 28: Against New York, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 53%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (44 votes)
  • 40%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (34 votes)
  • 2%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (2 votes)
  • 3%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (3 votes)
83 votes total Vote Now

