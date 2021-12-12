Rapid Recap: Bucks 112, Knicks 97

The Milwaukee Bucks took care of a shorthanded New York Knicks roster on this early Sunday game behind a balanced scoring effort to win 112-97. It was a relatively quiet Giannis Antetokounmpo game, but he did manage to nearly notch a triple-double with 20 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists. It’s always close but no cigar for him. Every starter hit double-digits for the Bucks.

UPDATE

I guess they did credit him with 10 rebounds after all?

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded a triple-double with 20 points, a season-high 11 assists and 10 rebounds. #Bucks — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) December 12, 2021

NBA.com Box Score

It wasn’t pretty for the Knicks, and the Bucks looked competent from jump (a rarity for early Sunday tips) taking a 26-16 advantage following the first quarter. Baskets were raining down from everywhere for Milwaukee to start the second, but the Knicks found their way back into it before half leaving the score at 61-48 Bucks. Quentin Grimes and Derrick Rose tried pulling the Knicks back into it in the third with many, many, many triples, but some timely buckets from Jrue Holiday kept the Knicks from getting too close until Milwaukee could push their lead back to 14. There was a smidge of drama in the fourth, but it rarely ever seemed all that close as the Bucks closed it out in typical defending champion fashion with their big three on the court.

Stat that Stood Out

The Bucks dominated the glass throughout this one, with a 28.6% offensive rebounding rate and 81.0% defensive rebounding rate. It was a far cry from their earlier contests against the Knicks this season, especially the first matchup when they were beat decisively on the glass. Having a few more bodies helps, but those extra possessions were indicative of how this team is marching back towards the formula that won them the championship.

