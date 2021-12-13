 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucks vs. Celtics Game Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30pm (central)

By Mitchell Maurer
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics

Hello again, sports fans, welcome back to yet another installment of the 2021-22 NBA season. Tonight, the Milwaukee Bucks head on over to Bean Town to play the Boston Celtics, and our Bucks are hoping to end this 4-game road trip with a 3-1 record.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 29: Against Boston, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 34%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (44 votes)
  • 51%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (66 votes)
  • 10%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (13 votes)
  • 3%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (5 votes)
128 votes total Vote Now

