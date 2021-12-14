Brew Hoop Night Shift: “Steph Curry Breaking Records” Edition

On occasional evenings at 8:00 pm central, this all-purpose thread goes up, and the comments section is where it’s going down. What Milwaukee Bucks news did we not cover? What topics do you want to break down further? Or is there something non-Bucks that you want to bounce off of one another? Even something non-basketball? This is the place.

Tonight’s (On) Topic: Steph Curry set to make history.

This is not a Bucks topic, but it’s a basketball topic that deserves to be mentioned. Steph Curry, the dude that the Bucks maybe almost traded Andrew Bogut for instead of Monta Ellis (sigh...) is primed to take the all-time NBA lead for three-point makes tonight in Madison Square Garden on TNT.

Legends.@StephenCurry30, @ReggieMillerTNT and Ray Allen share a hug before the historic night ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lxjOEj8N3t — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 15, 2021

Not much else needs to be said. Steph is one of the league’s premier talents and easily one of the top players of his – or any – generation in NBA history. Not only that, but his penchant for hurling long-range shots on a whim has fundamentally changed the game of basketball, as his turbo-charged Golden State Warriors teams were at the forefront of an analytics-driven revolution that shaped the league into what it is today.

Congratulations in advance, Steph, and enjoy the show everyone!

