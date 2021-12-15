Rapid Recap: Bucks 114, Pacers 99

In a game where they were without a majority of their roster, the Bucks took care of the Indiana Pacers, 114-99.

Serving as the only active member of Milwaukee’s Big Three, Jrue Holiday paced the short-handed Bucks throughout the first quarter with his nine points. It’d help Milwaukee stick around after one quarter of play, as they were all tied up with the Pacers going into the second, 33-33.

Jrue Holiday would continue to be the focal point for the Bucks throughout the second quarter. At intermission, he’d tally 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Bobby Portis would also be his typical self, putting out 12 points in the first half. Going into the third, Milwaukee led 58-53.

Neither team would be able to gain a lead of any sort throughout the third quarter. It’d be a pretty even quarter and once again, things were even going into the final quarter of regulation with both teams sitting at 87 apiece.

Milwaukee would really turn on the jets late in the fourth, outscoring the Pacers by a massive margin. Once they took a double-digit advantage, they never turned around and never looked back. They’d win by a score of 114-99.

Stat That Stood Out

I’m going to go with Jrue Holiday for this one. On a night in which the Bucks were without a lot of bodies, he really stepped up and delivered. He was the biggest force for Milwaukee from a scoring standpoint. Whenever the Bucks needed a basket, he delivered. He’d finish with 26 points along with 14 assists and was the largest reason Milwaukee won tonight.