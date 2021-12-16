Another One: Bobby Portis Enters “The Protocols”

And the hits just keep coming.

Bucks‘ Bobby Portis has entered health and safety protocols and is listed out vs. Pelicans on Friday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 16, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks are already running with a bit of a skeleton crew, considering that Brook Lopez and Semi Ojeleye have remained out with injury and Donte DiVincenzo was just about to return after his own injury absence, plus Khris Middleton tweaked his knee and was held out on Wednesday. But then the COVID test results started rolling in, and they were negative. Er, positive. Bad. Negative is good.

Giannis is unavailable, as is Donte (seriously, he was just about to come back!), and Wes Matthews before each of them, and now Bobby Portis. The Bucks are thin as thin can be right now, to the point where they might need to apply for a hardship exception just to sign someone on a 10-day contract to bridge the gap...or else they may end up having games postponed, or even (gulp) forfeited.

If those two are unable to go, the Bucks would have nine active players.



Normal starters: Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen

Bench: Pat Connaughton, DeMarcus Cousins, George Hill, Rodney Hood, Jordan Nwora, Javonte Smart, Sandro Mamukelashvili https://t.co/TMeqcYZUi1 — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) December 16, 2021

We will, as always, need to stay tuned to see what happens next, if anything. From this point on, the best case scenario is that the Bucks have no further positive tests and/or close contact with positive cases, and that everyone can take their time to rest and recover, and ideally experience no symptoms at all.

Everybody, just stay safe out there. Please.