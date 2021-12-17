 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bucks vs. Pelicans Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 7:00 pm Central

By Adam Paris
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

New Orleans Pelicans v Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks get set for the first of a road-home back to back with a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday evening. Hopefully they can get the win, even without a host of players due to health and safety protocols.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 31: Against New Orleans, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 15%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (33 votes)
  • 44%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (95 votes)
  • 27%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (59 votes)
  • 12%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (26 votes)
213 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+

More From Brew Hoop

Loading comments...