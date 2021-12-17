Bucks vs. Pelicans Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks get set for the first of a road-home back to back with a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday evening. Hopefully they can get the win, even without a host of players due to health and safety protocols.
Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!
Poll
Game 31: Against New Orleans, the Bucks will...
This poll is closed
-
15%
Win big (by 10 or more points)
-
44%
Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
27%
Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
12%
Lose big (by 10 or more points)
