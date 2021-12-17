Rapid Recap: Bucks 112, Pelicans 116 (OT)

The Milwaukee Bucks, shorthanded and undersized, put up a valiant fight against the New Orleans Pelicans, forcing overtime before falling 116-112.

NBA.com Box Score

Tonight’s game came at a critical juncture for Milwaukee; their season is far from being on the line, but a whole slew of important players remain unavailable, which weakens the team’s chances of piling up wins when those opportunities arise. It perhaps doesn’t matter all that much in the grand scheme of things, but for anyone concerned with playoff seeding (read: most of us), it’s a big deal. Or maybe just a medium deal, in any case, it’s a deal.

Tonight, the deal with the game was a normal sized team (New Orleans) against a super-small team (Milwaukee, minus Giannis and Brook and Bobby and Semi). It didn’t help that Milwaukee shot putrid from deep for much of the game, hovering around the 30% mark, but they never stood a chance on the interior. When Jordan Nwora is your tallest player on the floor for significant stretches, you better light it up on outside shots or it’s going to be a longgggggg night.

It ended up becoming a long night as the Bucks knuckled down and forced stops to bring the game to overtime, and Jrue Holiday almost kept them afloat by himself! A blown Jordan Nwora rotation ended up with a flagrant-1 foul on Brandon Ingram’s three-ball, giving NOLA three shots and possession, but Ingram missed two of the foul shots and Jrue Holiday brought the Bucks back to tied again in the final minute. The offense couldn’t produce enough to pull off the comeback, and that’s all she wrote.

Stat That Stood Out

Grayson Allen’s third quarter, going 5-for-6 from three, pulled the Bucks up by their figurative bootstraps to help them play from ahead rather than from behind, at least for a little while. On the night, Allen ended up with 25 points on 7/12 threes, nicely complementing a season-high 40 points (plus 5 boards and 5 assists) from backcourt mate Jrue Holiday.

