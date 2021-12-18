 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 8:00 pm Central

By Adam Paris
Cleveland Cavaliers v Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks use their depleted roster on a back-to-back to try and take on a well-rested Cleveland Cavaliers team that is cooking right now at 8-2 in their last ten. We’ll see whether this team is up to the task on this Saturday night before they get a well-deserved three days off.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 32: Against Cleveland, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 5%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (11 votes)
  • 22%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (45 votes)
  • 29%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (58 votes)
  • 41%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (82 votes)
196 votes total Vote Now

