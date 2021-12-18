Bucks vs. Cavaliers Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks use their depleted roster on a back-to-back to try and take on a well-rested Cleveland Cavaliers team that is cooking right now at 8-2 in their last ten. We’ll see whether this team is up to the task on this Saturday night before they get a well-deserved three days off.
Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!
Poll
Game 32: Against Cleveland, the Bucks will...
This poll is closed
-
5%
Win big (by 10 or more points)
-
22%
Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
29%
Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
41%
Lose big (by 10 or more points)
