Rapid Recap: Bucks 90, Cavaliers 119

In a game where the Bucks played a one-of-a-kind starting lineup, they were unable to get the job done vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers, falling by a score of 119-90.

NBA.com Box Score

With their unique lineup, the Bucks would come out of the gates looking competitive and even held the lead for a few moments thanks to quick spurts from Jordan Nwora and DeMarcus Cousins. However, the Cavaliers eventually grinded down Milwaukee, constructing a double-digit advantage. After one period of play, they led 34-20.

Offensive struggles were the theme of the second quarter. At halftime, the Bucks were shooting just 41.7 percent compared to the 53.3 percentage that Cleveland shot. Those numbers would give the Cavs a 62-51 halftime advantage.

In the blink of an eye midway through the third, the Cavaliers would embark on a run that found them up by 30 points. The Bucks’ offensive woes continued to show and their depleted lineup continued to struggle in finding points. Going into the final quarter of play, they were down by a score of 93-69.

From that point, this one was pretty much sealed for Cleveland. They’d put the final touches on a 119-90 victory.

Stat That Stood Out

Right from the jump ball, Milwaukee’s offense struggled in this one. You sort of knew that was a possibility with the lineup they rolled out. When it was all said and done, their shot percentage was just 39.8 percent from the floor. Meanwhile, Cleveland shot 50 percent. When the disparity is that outmatched, it’ll be tough to win basketball games. However, we all know this is likely just an anomaly and that the Bucks should shoot better in their next game.