Bucks vs. Raptors Game Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30pm (central)

By Mitchell Maurer
Milwaukee Bucks v Toronto Raptors Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Here we are again, Bucks fans! Your Milwaukee Bucks will follow up last night’s win with a road trip to face the Toronto Raptors, hopefully to push the winning streak to 9 games. No Brook Lopez (like we already knew) and also no DeMarcus Cousins tonight.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 23: Against Toronto, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 48%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (61 votes)
  • 42%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (54 votes)
  • 5%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (7 votes)
  • 3%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (4 votes)
126 votes total Vote Now

