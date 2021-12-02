Bucks vs. Raptors Game Thread

Here we are again, Bucks fans! Your Milwaukee Bucks will follow up last night’s win with a road trip to face the Toronto Raptors, hopefully to push the winning streak to 9 games. No Brook Lopez (like we already knew) and also no DeMarcus Cousins tonight.

DeMarcus Cousins is listed as OUT for tonight's game in Toronto. The reason given is "return to competition reconditioning".



Lopez, DiVincenzo and Ojeleye are all listed as OUT as well.



George Hill is listed as probable with a right knee hyperextension. — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) December 2, 2021

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll Game 23: Against Toronto, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 48% Win big (by 10 or more points) (61 votes)

42% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (54 votes)

5% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (7 votes)

3% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (4 votes) 126 votes total Vote Now

