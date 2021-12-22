Rapid Recap: Bucks 126, Rockets 106

The Bucks would have no trouble taking care of the Houston Rockets. They’d walk out with a 126-106 victory.

NBA.com Box Score

It’d be a slow start out of the gates for the Bucks, as it took them a little bit of time to find out their footing. However, despite the Rockets having a stronger shooting quarter, Milwaukee would own the lead after one period of play. They’d lead 25-24 going into the second quarter.

A 15-0 run would launch the Bucks ahead by double digits midway through the second quarter. The main highlight from that part of the game? A NASTY Jordan Nwora ankle breaker on Armoni Brooks. The Bucks’ offense would continue to spark due to strong play from Khris Middleton and Wes Matthews, which would help Milwaukee maintain a 63-50 lead going into the locker rooms.

Jrue Holiday and Wes Matthews would be the focal point of the Milwaukee offense in the third quarter, flinging Milwaukee in front by a massive margin. Going into the final quarter of regulation, the Bucks held a 97-76 advantage.

There’d be no route for Houston to get back into this one down the stretch. The 3-pointers kept raining down for Milwaukee, and they closed it out with ease. They’d end up winning by a score of 126-106.

Stat That Stood Out

In his first game back in the starting lineup since hyperextending his knee, Khris Middleton made his presence felt. In 28 minutes played, he tallied 23 points on 7-of-17 shooting. Giannis will surely be sidelined a few more games, so it’s great for the Bucks to have that level of offense back in their lineup to accompany with Jrue Holiday. It’ll be intriguing to see how his usage flows movign forward, but it was nice to see Middleton both score and dish the basketball with his six assists.