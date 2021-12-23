Bucks vs. Mavericks Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks get a chance for revenge against former head coach Jason Kidd as they travel south for a contest against the Dallas Mavericks, who will be without star Luka Doncic. It’s a prime chance to get another W before Christmas Day too.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll Game 34: Against the Mavericks, the Bucks will.... This poll is closed 42% Win big (10 or more points) (83 votes)

45% Win close (9 or fewer points) (88 votes)

8% Lose close (9 or fewer points) (17 votes)

3% Lose big (10 or more points) (6 votes) 194 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+