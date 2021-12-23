 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucks vs. Mavericks Game Thread

Tip-off is set for 7:30 pm Central

By Adam Paris
The Milwaukee Bucks get a chance for revenge against former head coach Jason Kidd as they travel south for a contest against the Dallas Mavericks, who will be without star Luka Doncic. It’s a prime chance to get another W before Christmas Day too.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 34: Against the Mavericks, the Bucks will....

This poll is closed

  • 42%
    Win big (10 or more points)
    (83 votes)
  • 45%
    Win close (9 or fewer points)
    (88 votes)
  • 8%
    Lose close (9 or fewer points)
    (17 votes)
  • 3%
    Lose big (10 or more points)
    (6 votes)
194 votes total Vote Now

