Rapid Recap: Bucks 102, Mavericks 95

The Milwaukee Bucks may have been short handed, but they had enough reinforcements compared to the Dallas Mavericks to break out a 102-95 win. Jrue Holiday powered the offense with 24 points, seven assists and rebounds, along with Khris Kiddleton’s 26 points and seven assists. A strong showing from Boogie polished off the scoring effort and help propelled the team to a win, and with his guarantee date looming too. What a tragedy to see Jason Kidd sent packing this night with a loss…

NBA.com Box Score

Milwaukee brought the frigid temperatures with them to Dallas, leading to a cold spell on the court en route to a 15-23 disadvantage after one. They made up ground in the second period, trailing 41-43 by halftime. They eked out a narrow 75-74 lead heading into the third behind strong performances from their big two. In the fourth, they put it away as the Bucks polished off two straight short handed victories ahead of their Xmas day contest against Boston.

Stat that Stood Out

Boogie’s 22 points, eight boards and four assists in this game have to stand out, especially with the rest of the roster struggling to put up points around the star power of Middleton and Holiday. It was ideal timing for Cousins to show his might with the Bucks needing a scoring punch, and they may need him yet again on Christmas Day if Giannis and Portis are out. With his potential guarantee date in January, you can bet his agent is glad he was able to help the Bucks secure a W on a night neither team had their long range shooting rolling.