Bucks vs. Celtics Game Thread

Tip-off is set for 1:30 pm Central

By Adam Paris
The Milwaukee Bucks are gracing us with their presence on this Christmas Day, and let’s hope we get the ultimate gift with a W over the Boston Celtics. This is a gift too

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 35: Against Boston, the Bucks will....

This poll is closed

  • 50%
    Win big (10 or more points)
    (60 votes)
  • 40%
    Win close (9 or fewer points)
    (48 votes)
  • 5%
    Lose close (9 or fewer points)
    (7 votes)
  • 2%
    Lose big (10 or more points)
    (3 votes)
118 votes total Vote Now

