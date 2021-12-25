Bucks vs. Celtics Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks are gracing us with their presence on this Christmas Day, and let’s hope we get the ultimate gift with a W over the Boston Celtics. This is a gift too
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to make his return to the lineup vs. Boston today (2:30 PM ET, ABC), sources tell ESPN. After 10 days in protocols, the two-time MVP had a strong workout on Friday and -- barring a setback -- is expected to be available.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 25, 2021
Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!
Poll
Game 35: Against Boston, the Bucks will....
This poll is closed
-
50%
Win big (10 or more points)
-
40%
Win close (9 or fewer points)
-
5%
Lose close (9 or fewer points)
-
2%
Lose big (10 or more points)
Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+
Loading comments...