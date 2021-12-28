 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bucks vs. Magic Game Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00pm (central)

By Mitchell Maurer
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NBA: Player Headshots 2021 Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Greetings and salutations, Bucks fans, we’re almost there! Of course I’m not referring to the New Year, I’m talking about the epic showdown between the Milwaukee Bucks and (what’s left of) the Orlando Magic.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 36: Against Orlando, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 88%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (160 votes)
  • 9%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (17 votes)
  • 0%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (0 votes)
  • 1%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (3 votes)
180 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+

More From Brew Hoop

Loading comments...