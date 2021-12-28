Rapid Recap: Bucks 127, Magic 110

The Milwaukee Bucks cast a spell over the Orlando Magic in the first half, before grabbing their broomsticks and warding off the undermanned fighting Robin Lopez’s to emerge with a 127-110 win. Giannis Antetokounmpo led all Bucks with 28 points.

NBA.com Box Score

Everything started as one might expect in this one, with a very, very limited Magic squad getting taken to task behind a 32-24 first quarter lead for Milwaukee. The Bucks carried that momentum and then some, stomping Orlando to the tune of 40-21 in the second quarter alone. Behind balanced scoring and three players in double figures, they led 72-45 at half. It helped that the Magic were 2-15 from deep through two periods. Remarkably, the Magic closed the gap in the third, but the Bucks still led 97-82. Orlando remained intent on trying to keep contact, primarily through the 38 points of Franz Wagner, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the severe talent deficiency. The Bucks move on with a day off before battling the embattled Magic once more on Thursday.

Stat That Stood Out

Milwaukee shot 55.3% from the field Tuesday evening, their second best percentage from the field in a game this season, behind only their 63% outing in the November win against Denver. Add in 17-37 (45% from deep) to a stellar shooting night across the roster (outside of Giannis who was a solid but unspectacular 52%) and that adds up an easy blowout win. Second place goes to Donte DiVincenzo for drawing five foul shots.

This seems notable too, if only because I haven’t seen this before.

Magic guard Hassani Gravett started tonight against the #Bucks, played 19 minutes and was placed in the league’s health and safety protocols before the game ended. — Scott Grodsky (@ScottGrodsky) December 29, 2021

