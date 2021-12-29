Milwaukee Bucks Trivia: Game 7

Hello again! Apologies for throwing a wrench in the regular rhythm due to a hiking trip with the fam. Relatedly, the Chiracahua National Monument is unreal.

In trivialand, we have made it to Game 7! (Thanks to Kevin Durant’s shoe size - see Question #5 - we will hopefully progress to the next round.)

Today, I want to give thanks to the year that was. The joy of Giannis’ supermax carried into the new year and culminated cathartically in a NBA championship. The current season has the Bucks sitting pretty with the same seed as last. While both seasons have offered stumbles along the way, it is worth taking a(nother) moment to be thankful for our team of upstanding guys that just so happen to play basketball quite well. (Not to mention the relatively stable organization that supports their success.) To that end, today’s questions will cover the year as a whole rather than the last three weeks of action.

I also want to ask for your feedback as this column prepares for the new year. As I tell my students, I am interested in quality feedback - regardless of whether it is positive or negative.

First and foremost, should the column continue? Unlike other entities that don’t consider shutting down as a viable alternative for their questionable product (cough cough Instagram cough), I have no vested interest in keeping this column going beyond my own (and possibly your) entertainment.

If so, I would be curious about ways to improve it. One thought would be to keep track of scores and award stupendous prizes to those among us with the most knowledge and luck. If not, any suggestions of other whimsical columns would be appreciated. Human interest, Guess That Player, you name it - as long as it doesn’t require me to distinguish different types of zone defenses (which I most certainly cannot).

Without further ado, good luck on today’s trivia! The answers, as always, are in the comments below.

Question #1

Poll We’ll start with some math on the NBA finals against the Suns: The Number of Years Since the Last Bucks Title - The Game with the Block / The Deficit the Bucks Overcame (in Games) * The Game with the Oop = ? A: 4.6

B: 40

C: 49.6

D: 115 vote view results 10% A: 4.6 (7 votes)

16% B: 40 (11 votes)

41% C: 49.6 (28 votes)

32% D: 115 (22 votes) 68 votes total Vote Now

Question #2

Poll On to geography: Of the stadiums of Bucks’ playoff opponents, which was the second furthest north (in terms of latitude)? A: Miami

B: Brooklyn

C: Atlanta

D: Phoenix vote view results 1% A: Miami (1 vote)

26% B: Brooklyn (23 votes)

51% C: Atlanta (45 votes)

20% D: Phoenix (18 votes) 87 votes total Vote Now

Question #3

Poll The 2020-21 season (and the previous and current seasons, to be sure) was marked by the pandemic. The Bucks started the season in December 2020 playing in empty arenas, and ended up playing how many games in such venues? A: 18

B: 28

C: 38

D: 48 vote view results 12% A: 18 (8 votes)

43% B: 28 (28 votes)

29% C: 38 (19 votes)

15% D: 48 (10 votes) 65 votes total Vote Now

Question #4

Poll This season featured a sizable win streak of eight games that came to an abrupt halt at the hands of which noted Bucks killer? A: Derrick Rose

B: Terrence Ross

C: The Miami Heat

D: Fred VanVleet vote view results 4% A: Derrick Rose (3 votes)

6% B: Terrence Ross (5 votes)

24% C: The Miami Heat (18 votes)

64% D: Fred VanVleet (48 votes) 74 votes total Vote Now

Question #5