Reports: Bucks Sign Wesley Matthews, Waive Georgios Kalaitzakis

The gang’s getting back together. A few moments ago, Shams Charnania tweeted that Wesley Matthews would be making his return back to the Milwaukee Bucks:

Free agent Wesley Matthews plans to sign a deal with the Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The 12-year veteran, who spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, is set to return to Milwaukee. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 3, 2021

The move comes after Milwaukee waived rookie Georgios Kalaitzakis. The final selection in the 2021 NBA Draft, Kalaitzakis shuffled between Milwaukee and the Herd up in Oshkosh.

The Milwaukee Bucks are waiving forward Georgios Kalaitzakis, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 3, 2021

Following one season with the Bucks in 2019-20 where he averaged 7.4 points per game, Matthews landed in Los Angeles with the Lakers. Last year, he averaged 4.8 points per game. He was previously a free agent before landing back in Milwaukee.

Exact contract details are unknown at this moment, but it’s beginning to feel like 2019-20 once again in Milwaukee. The Bucks brought George Hill back in the offseason, and now Wes Matthews will be returning to his home state, both with another chance to get a ring with the Bucks. Welcome back, Wes!