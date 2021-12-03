 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Reports: Bucks Sign Wesley Matthews, Waive Georgios Kalaitzakis

The veteran lands back in Milwaukee

By Gabe Stoltz
NBA: Playoffs-Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The gang’s getting back together. A few moments ago, Shams Charnania tweeted that Wesley Matthews would be making his return back to the Milwaukee Bucks:

The move comes after Milwaukee waived rookie Georgios Kalaitzakis. The final selection in the 2021 NBA Draft, Kalaitzakis shuffled between Milwaukee and the Herd up in Oshkosh.

Following one season with the Bucks in 2019-20 where he averaged 7.4 points per game, Matthews landed in Los Angeles with the Lakers. Last year, he averaged 4.8 points per game. He was previously a free agent before landing back in Milwaukee.

Exact contract details are unknown at this moment, but it’s beginning to feel like 2019-20 once again in Milwaukee. The Bucks brought George Hill back in the offseason, and now Wes Matthews will be returning to his home state, both with another chance to get a ring with the Bucks. Welcome back, Wes!

