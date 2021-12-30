Bucks vs. Magic Game Thread

Yes, it’s that time, again. Time for the Milwaukee Bucks to suit up and take on the Orlando Magic, again.

Maybe in 2022 we can play someone new?

Check out the full preview here, again, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks...again!

Poll Game 37: Against Orlando, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 89% Win big (by 10 or more points) (100 votes)

8% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (9 votes)

0% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (1 vote)

1% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (2 votes) 112 votes total Vote Now

