 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bucks vs. Magic Game Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00pm (central)

By Mitchell Maurer
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Orlando Magic Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, it’s that time, again. Time for the Milwaukee Bucks to suit up and take on the Orlando Magic, again.

Maybe in 2022 we can play someone new?

Check out the full preview here, again, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks...again!

Poll

Game 37: Against Orlando, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 89%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (100 votes)
  • 8%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (9 votes)
  • 0%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (1 vote)
  • 1%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (2 votes)
112 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+

More From Brew Hoop

Loading comments...